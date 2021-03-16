CNN’s Don Lemon: To End Racism Americans Must Be Forcibly Taught Jesus Wasn’t White

CNN host Don Lemon has declared that to eradicate racism in America the public need to be educated that Jesus was “a black or brown person.”

During a bizarre appearance on Monday’s “The View,” Lemon said the American public needs to be forced to learn that Jesus was not a white man.

“People ask me all the time, especially young mothers, young white mothers, they say what can I do? How can I fix this after George Floyd? I don’t have the vocabulary to teach my kids. What can I do? I thought about that and offered some advice. That’s what the book is about. It’s one of the reasons I wrote the book. We have to start, as I said earlier in the show, we have to teach the true history of this country, the history that African-Americans brought to this country,” Lemon said.

“We have to start being realistic about God and the Bible,” he added.

“If you are a person of faith in this country, and we know America is built on faith and religious freedom, a good way of starting is to present the true identity of Jesus. That is a black or brown person, rather than someone who looks like a white hippy from Sweden or Norway. We should start with that and put that in your home, either a Black Jesus or Brown Jesus. Jesus looked more like a Muslim or someone who is dark, rather than a blonde-looking carpenter.”

Lemon continued, “When your children ask you who is this, say this is Jesus. Jesus does not look like the popular depiction we have in our churches and our homes, and we see all over the media. That is a good place to start. That’s a good place that your kids will ask questions, and then you can go from there, and then we can — then we can come to a true reality about what America really is and then try to figure out how we fix this issue of racism in the country. It is a spell that must be broken.”