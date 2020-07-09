CNN’s Don Lemon Demands Obama’s Face Is Added to Mount Rushmore

CNN host Don Lemon has called for former President Barack Obama to be added to the historic Mount Rushmore sculptures.

The CNN host appeared on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday, slamming the so-called “right-wing machine” that defends President Trump and allegedly brainwashes gullible Americans.

Lemon then argued that the first black president should be “front and center” on the monument.

“You see the right-wing machine kick in, media kick in and see Trump’s poll numbers go south. They kick in with Democratic cities are in chaos right now,” Lemon declared.

“Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they are taking your country away sand they are going to take down statues. Crime is rising,” he continued.

“It’s so bad. Oh my, defund police. And the people who you saw there for the most part —not specifically, as a whole, fall for it. They fall for it. That’s why they do things like that.”

“They want to paint over signs and think it’s our country. This is the country that we built. Even though a rich diversity of people helped build the country, and many of us, meaning ancestors, for free — did not get paid for it, could not get an education, could not build wealth, are not on statues, Confederate or otherwise, are not on Mount Rushmore,” Lemon added.

“I think, listen … if they are going to put someone on Mount Rushmore, considering the history of the country, the first black president should be front and center.”

Anchor Chris Cuomo interjected:

“Add to Mount Rushmore. I think that’s first of all; it’s a more salable idea than the idea of taking away Founding Fathers.”

WATCH: