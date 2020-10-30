CNN’s Don Lemon Compares Trump Supporters To Drug Addicts

CNN host Don Lemon said President Trump supporters are like “addicts”

Lemon sparked outrage on Thursday night after he told a national audience that he has dumped friends because they supported Trump and likening them to drug addicts who have ‘hit rock bottom.’

RT reports: Lemon, apparently closing the door on the idea of politically divided Americans being able to live in harmony in the Covid era, claimed he has had to dump many of his friends for supporting Trump and clinging to false beliefs. “I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help,” Lemon said Thursday night on his show.

“They have to want to know the truth,” he continued. “They have to want to live in reality. They have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.”

The Louisiana native said that having lived in several “red states,” he has developed friendships with many conservatives. But after clashing with those friends on pandemic-related issues, he said, “I can’t do it anymore.”

“They are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue,” Lemon said. “They have every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president,” he added, ironically suggesting that mainstream news in the US is predominantly pro-Trump. “They repeat it, and they are blinded by it.

“I had to get rid of them because they are too far gone. I try and try and try. They’ll say something really stupid, and I will show them the science and I’ll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points.”

The rant was met with mockery from conservatives, such as actor James Woods, who said Lemon did his former friends a favor: “Champagne corks popping everywhere.” Podcast host and author Graham Allen quipped: “Lemon says Republicans are addicts. Maybe we are just addicted to freedom.” Songwriter YR Sparks, a self-described independent, said, “Cults do this,” while author Matthew Betley tweeted, “Rock bottom – like CNN’s ratings.”

BREAKING:@donlemon says republicans are addicts….



Maybe we are just addicted to FREEDOM!!!



RT!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 30, 2020

He did them a favor. Champagne corks popping everywhere. 😅 https://t.co/sjYlRHiWGa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 30, 2020

Black vlogger Giacomo Knox called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and said the CNN host and other “self-righteous” people “need to get over yourselves.”“To come sticking your little bird chest out, Don Lemon, and call people drug addicts – nope, no bro, you don’t get the right to do that,” he added.