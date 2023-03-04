CNN’s Covid Reporting Lost Them ‘A F**kload of Credibility’ Says Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan slammed CNN for its reporting during the Covid pandemic, telling his guest Russell Brand that the network has “lost a fuckload of credibility.”

During his podcast on Thursday Rogan referred specifically to CNN’s decision to describe the drug Ivermectin as a horse de wormer when in fact the medication has been used by humans for decades.

Breitbart reports: Rogan took to Ivermectin battle COVID and touted it on his podcast

“They were calling that ‘horse de-wormer’ to try and mock me because they knew that I was unvaccinated and I kicked COVID very quickly and they did not want that narrative out there,” he said.

“And they were beholden to their handlers. They were beholden to the people that give them exorbitant amounts of money in advertising revenue and they fucking followed in-line, and they all piled on, and they lost a fuckload of credibility from it.”

Joe Rogan blasts CNN for blatantly lying about Ivermectin and labeling him a conspiracy theorist. pic.twitter.com/bDtLyskr8m — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Rogan also called out CNN’s decision to alter his appearance on television.

“They changed my filter and turned me yellow on television. Like they took the original video of me and ran it through a filter to make me look horrible,” Rogan said.

“They did some wild shit but that wild shit that they did cost them their credibility.”