CNN’s Chris Cuomo FIRED Following New Sexual Harassment Allegation

On Saturday, CNN host Chris Cuomo was fired from the network over his unethical attempts to save his brother, Andrew, from the multiple sexual assault allegations against him. However, what isn’t being reported by the media is that just days before CNN terminated Cuomo, he himself was accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague.
Following news of his release from CNN, the NY Post reported that a sexual harassment allegation was filed by a former media acquaintance. This allegation was given to CNN on Wednesday, prompting speculation that it played a major role in Cuomo’s firing on Saturday.
Per the NY Post:
A former co-worker of Chris Cuomo made a sexual misconduct allegation against the former CNN anchor, who was fired Saturday for misleading the cable network about the extent of the role he played trying to mitigate the sexual harassment accusations that took down his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
A well known employment lawyer who represents the accuser contacted CNN Wednesday to tell them of the allegation, according to The New York Times.
The disclosure came as an outside law firm was probing new documents released by by New York’s top prosecutor Monday that suggested the younger Cuomo was more involved trying to control damage to his brother’s political career than he previously said.
The woman who leveled the unknown accusations against Chris Cuomo, 51, was a former “junior colleague” at another news network, according to Debra Katz, the accuser’s lawyer, the paper said. The allegation was reportedly not connected to the cascade of accusations that led Andrew Cuomo to resign from office in the face of impeachment four months ago.
It was unclear if the woman’s claim influenced CNN’s choice to fire its star prime time anchor, according to the report. Cuomo was suspended from his reported $6 million a year job indefinitely on Tuesday.
“Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate,” CNN told The Times. “When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.”
Thelibertydaily.com reports: It certainly sounds like these allegations were the nail in his coffin. There had been speculation within CNN, including a comment by host Brian Stelter, that Cuomo could come back from his indefinite suspension as early as next month. That was before the sexual harassment allegations were made known to the network.
Like his brother, Chris Cuomo’s sins are catching up with him. Jobless, he will have to handle the new sexual harassment allegations against him without the assistance of corporate media’s army of attorneys. Good luck with that, Fredo!
