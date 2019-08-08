CNN’s Chris Cuomo: 2nd Amendment Didn’t Mean ‘Individual Right’ to Bear Arms

CNN’s Chris Cuomo claims the Second Amendment only protected a collective right to bear arms until Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia read an “individual right” into it.

On Thursday, Cuomo tweeted, “Do you remember what the 2a was created for? That there was no individual right contemplated until Scalia read it in? If you are an originalist about the constitution you have no basis for thinking you and not the state controls access. “

Breitbart.com reports: Notice the last sentence of Cuomo’s tweet, “If you are an originalist about the constitution you have no basis for thinking you and not the state control access.”

He is saying because the Second Amendment only protects a collective right, in his opinion, then the true originalist position is to believe you only have guns if the state says so.

Cuomo did not say whether freedom of speech and religion (First Amendment), the freedom to pursue and possess private property (Third Amendment), and to be secure in our “persons, houses, papers, and effects” (Fourth Amendment) is collective as well.

In other words, do we need state permission to speak freely, worship freely, do with our things as we would, and enjoy security in papers and effects?