CNN’s Brian Stelter: Trump Is Using ‘Mind Control’ to Win Support from Americans

Just when you thought CNN’s Brian Stelter couldn’t stoop any lower, he proves us wrong!

On “Reliable Sources” over the weekend, Stelter took his Trump Derangement Syndrome to a new level of lunacy by calling President Trump a “cult leader” who uses “mind control” to gain support from ordinary Americans.

Yes, really.

Noqreport.com reports: Irony must not be lost throughout the video above as he and his guest attribute aspects of the mainstream media such as use of propaganda, emotion-driven analyses, and an unwillingness to allow people to come to their own conclusions as examples of how the Trump campaign and the President himself are driving a cult. Here’s the problem. Literally everything mentioned in this video by Stelter and his guest, cult-expert Steven Hassan, are actually attributes and techniques used by modern progressive mainstream media.

They get made when the President calls them “fake news.” They get offended when people accuse them of driving a false narrative through their progressive propaganda. Now, they’re calling us a cult. CNN is completely lost.

TRANSCRIPT:

BRIAN STELTER: The word “Cult” has been popping up more and more. Think back to two weeks ago on this program, Anthony Scaramucci talked about his claim that Trump supporters are in a cult. Just last week, Dan Rather said he thinks for Trump seems increasingly cultish. And this weekend in The Washington Post, Trump critic and Republican strategist John Weaver said, the GOP is “not a party anymore in the traditional sense; It’s a cult.”

But none of them are mental health experts. Steven Hassan is. He’s out with a brand-new book called The Cult of Trump. He has firsthand experience escaping the Unification Church back in the ’70s and he decided to write this book because he believes there’s something seriously wrong with our politics.

[Cuts to video]

STEVEN HASSAN: So, I define a destructive cult as an authoritarian pyramid-structured group with someone at the top who claims to have total power and total wisdom that uses the deception and control of behavior, information, thoughts, and emotions to make people loyal and dependent and obedient followers.

So, for me, the issue between an ethical healthy cult, where you’re free to think and free to leave, versus a destructive cult. I’m referring to Trump’s organization and followership as a destructive cult, where people are being fed propaganda and they’re not being encouraged to think for themselves. They’re not being encouraged to really explore and look at the details and arrive at their own conclusion. Much of what they’re hearing is emotionally driven, loaded words, thought-stopping and thought-terminating-type clichés like “fake news” or “build the wall” or “make America great again.”

STELTER: You say the President is using mind control, but how is that provable?

HASSAN: So, we can start with the pathological lying, which is characteristic of destructive cult leaders. Saying things in a very confident way that have nothing to do with facts or truthfulness. The blaming others and never taking responsibility for his own failures and faults. Shunning and kicking out anyone who raises questions or concerns about his own behavior. His use of fearmongering, immigration is a horrible thing.

STELTER: It is frightening to hear a cult expert say that you see all of these signs right now today in American politics.

HASSAN: But wake up. This is what’s happening and our democracy is at stake here. Freedom of the press is absolutely vital for a healthy country. And anyone like him that says press is the enemy of the people, that’s what Hubbard would say. That’s what Moon said. That’s what la Reusch said. Why? Because their demagogues.

STELTER: So, finally, the first step, if you say this is a cult, what’s the first step of deprogramming?

HASSAN: The first step with anyone who’s a true believer is contact with people that are outside the bubble. Cult leaders want to isolate their people. They want — they want family and friends to just disappear rather than keep engaged. Hey, did you read this article? What do you think of it? You know, I’ll watch one of your shows, watch one of my shows. In other words, appealing to the person’s true self, their authentic self, that wants to be a good person, that wants — that believes in America and democracy and truth.

STELTER: For the people who are dreading Thanksgiving, you’re saying it’s an opportunity to get together?

HASSAN: Exactly. Let’s — we’re family. We’re friends, let’s talk. And you know, truth will out. Truth will stand up to scrutiny.

[Cuts back to live]

STELTER: You can hear the full conversation. Seen if you agree or disagree with him.