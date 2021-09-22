CNN’s Brian Stelter Tells Americans: “Please STOP Doing Your Own Research, Dummies”

CNN’s Brian Stelter has warned that Americans who insist on “doing their own research” are “highly problematic and hurting the government’s pandemic response.”

What's the problem with "doing your own research"? https://t.co/1YiDqINuuZ For most people, "doing your own research" means Googling, going on social media, or speaking to non-experts. This will lead you down a rabbit hole of mis-/disinformation. PS: Thanks, @brianstelter .

Per CNN:

Four little words — “do your own research” — are hurting the US pandemic response, CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on “Reliable Sources” Sunday. And it is having real consequences as personalities from Nicki Minaj to Sean Hannity continue to promote the idea.

Minaj helped raise doubts about Covid-19 vaccines on Twitter last week, claiming she would only get the shots once she’d “done enough research.” It may seem like a reasonable, even positive, attitude, and it is a favored talking point echoed by many in the right-wing media.

The problem is that most people simply don’t know how to do their own research, especially when it comes to understanding the complexities of medical science.

The concept has lately become associated with Covid-19 and QAnon, but the phrase “do your own research” dates back to the 1890s when it was associated with skepticism surrounding the smallpox vaccine […]

“Nobody’s going to the library and looking up authoritative sources to do their own research,” Yael Eisenstat, a Future of Democracy fellow at the Berggruen Institute, said.

[…] “Science is a consensus building process,” [Renee DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory] said. “Not something where we know the facts immediately, the moment that someone wants to be Googling for them.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misattributed the quote about researching authoritative sources. That statement was made by Yael Eisenstat. The statement regarding consensus building in science was made by Renee DiResta.