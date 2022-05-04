CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ Is ‘Really Exciting’

CNN’s chief propagandist Brian Stelter says he is ‘really excited’ at the prospect of Biden’s new ‘Ministry of Truth‘ censoring speech online.
During his show on Monday, Stelter spoke to National Democratic Institute director Moira Whelan who claimed that the new ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is merely a bureaucratic body designed to help people with “law enforcement,” and “emergency services like FEMA” being able to supply “accurate information about human rights abuses.”
“There just has been a lot of right-wing uproar about what it is,” Stelter declared, adding “when I Google this, all I see is Joe Biden’s Ministry of Truth, and they’re gonna—there’s this incredible backlash to something that sounds like a basic government bureaucracy.”
Summit.news reports: He even held up his laptop to show everyone what he’d been Googling. Don’t look at it for too long.
Journalist Glenn Greenwald commented on the segment noting that it displayed incredulous “historical ignorance, sheer stupidity and corporate-serving malevolence”.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk commented on the so called Ministry of Truth Monday, and the fact that it’s going to be run by the most non-neutral person Biden could find:
Musk also pointed out that if they have their way, the only information Americans will be allowed to receive will essentially be this:
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the Ministry of Truth Monday, and she declared that it is being established to “protect privacy, civil rights and civil liberties, and the right to free speech.”
“Just in terms of what the president wants out of this, does he want the people on the [Disinformation Governance Board] to start censoring information that is not helpful to him?” Doocy asked.
Doocy also asked about “Nina Jankowikz, who is going to be in charge of the board, she said that she the thinks the Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation, so should we look forward in the future to her censoring internet traffic about the Hunter Biden Laptop?”
Neither question received a legitimate answer.
Watch:
As we noted yesterday, a new bill introduced by Rep. Lauren Boebert would eliminate the Disinformation Governance Board before it even gets off the ground.
In the Senate, Missouri’s Josh Hawley has also vowed to introduce similar legislation, urging that “It’s time to stand up for free speech”:
Hawley previously wrote to DHS Secretary Mayorkas noting “I confess, I at first thought this announcement was satire,” further labelling the move a “monstrosity”: