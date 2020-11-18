CNN’s Brian Stelter Presents Hit-List of Conservative Media Outlets: We MUST Censor Them

CNN host Brian Stelter has released a hit list of conservative media outlets he says need to be urgently censored online.

“There is an entire constellation of websites and talk shows that are in denial just like Trump,” Stelter declared on his weekend show, while displaying a graphic listing sites such as Infowars, Breitbart, Fox News, The Daily Caller, Newsmax, and OAN.

“They are supplying disinformation about the election results, and wherever there’s a huge supply, there is a high demand,” Stelter warned.

“Fox has never seen competition like this,” Stelter added, claiming “There is demand for a fictional universe…. Reliable news sources are mostly moving on to cover President-elect Biden. There is an entire constellation of websites and talk shows that are in denial just like Trump.”

Summit.news reports: Commenting on the leftist surge toward censorship of any opinion in contradiction to their own, journalist Glenn Greenwald noted Monday that “There is no question that Democrats are gearing up to use their new power to apply far more pressure than ever on Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc. to censor any views they deem ‘threatening.’”

“Please look at what is going here,” Greenwald added, noting “Democrats are defining whoever opposes them not as adversaries but as national security threats, fascist terrorists, etc. — all to justify blocking them from the internet using their influence with Silicon Valley.”

Greenwald urged that CNN, NBC, and The Atlantic are “most loudly” demanding “disinformation” be censored, despite the fact that they are “the ones who not only sold the bullshit of the Iraq War but also the last 4 years of deranged Russia-took-over! conspiratorial insanity.”

“They want their discourse monopoly back,” Greenwald urged.