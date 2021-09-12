CNN’s Brian Stelter: News Anchors Were America’s “Moral Leaders” on 9/11

CNN’s chief propagandist Brian Stelter chose to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by praising mainstream news hosts as the “moral leaders” of America on the fateful day.

In a tweet, that has prompted fierce backlash from angry Americans, Stelter arrogantly declared that media personalities such as Dan Rather were the “moral authority” of America that day.

Network TV anchors were "the closest thing that America had to national leaders on 9/11. They were the moral authority for the country on that first day," especially with political leaders in bunkers or otherwise out of sight… https://t.co/j12NRPr2BM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 11, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Stelter’s arrogant tweet completely disregarded the Americans who were actually the heroes of that day- including firefighters and first responders who rushed into the burning World Trade Center towers, and the martyrs aboard Flight 93 who rushed the cockpit and sacrificed their own lives to prevent a terrorist attack on the nation’s capital. President Bush and Mayor Rudy Giuliani were also widely viewed as national leaders the day of 9/11. Suggesting that journalists were viewed as some kind of moral authority or national leaders at the time is nothing short of a revision of history.

Stelter was immediately made a target of mockery and derision for his delusional self-aggrandizement, with Twitter users blasting the insanity required to believe that journalists were the real heroes of 9/11.

Journalists posting about 9/11 pic.twitter.com/GTSiMCYhMi — Adam Lane Smith (@TheBrometheus) September 11, 2021

The CNN ‘disinformation’ reporter attempted to divert outrage after it became clear he would face a ratio for his insolence, attempting to pawn off criticism on the writer of the AP article he shared.

The digital public wasn’t having it, holding Stelter to account for his interpretation of history which regarded journalists as the heroes of 9/11.