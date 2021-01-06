CNN: ‘You Trump Supporters Believe BULLSH*T!’

CNN host Don Lemon declared this week that millions of supporters of President Trump all “believe bullsh*t.”
Lemon was discussing the intentions of GOP lawmakers to object to the Electoral College Certification of Biden as President Elect on Monday’s show.
“We have millions and millions of voters who believe this election was illegitimate and it was stolen. Why do they believe that? Because you have been telling them that,” Lemon angrily told viewers.
“Of course, they’re going to believe it. If you would stop telling them that and start telling them the truth, then maybe they would believe the truth, that the election was not stolen and it was a clean election according to everyone who has investigated, most of them Republicans,” he added.
“So stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters who believe bullshit because it is bullshit that you have been feeding them,” the host ranted.
“The president and you have been feeding them the BS, and now that they believe it, all of a sudden, again, another self-fulfilling prophecy and feedback loop,” Lemon fumed.
WATCH:
Summit.news reports: Of course, it’s no surprise that Lemon projectile vomited this bile, it’s what he does on a nightly basis. He recently labelled Trump supporters drug addicts, and over-privileged tax avoiders.
