CNN Just Had Its Worst Ratings in Almost 4 Years

CNN just suffered its worst ratings in almost four years with a staggering 26 per cent decline in viewers compared to a year ago.

“April ranks as CNN’s lowest-rated month among total viewers in nearly four years, since October 2015,” reports Forbes.

Summit.news reports: The network’s flagship primetime show, Cuomo Primetime, drew a total of just 917,000 viewers in April, which is its worst performance ever.

The show ranked 26th on the list of primetime shows across all networks. Perhaps that has something to do with host Chris Cuomo’s repeated praise for Antifa.

In the key 25-54 demographic, CNN was also down by a whopping 41 per cent

CNN’s ratings have clearly been impacted by the collapse of the ‘Russian collusion’ narrative following the damp squib which was the release of the Mueller report.

The network repeatedly pushed the narrative that the report was going to damning, staking whatever credibility they had left on a hysterical pipe dream that never came to fruition.

On the day of the report’s release, a CNN panel featured eight people who completely agreed with each other.

Perhaps the network should consider re-introducing diversity of opinion in order to recapture some of the viewers who have abandoned it in droves.