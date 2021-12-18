CNN: ‘Wear Masks at Home on Christmas Day’

CNN has ordered all Americans to wear masks on Christmas Day when spending time with other family members and take Covid tests instead of opening presents.

Yes, really.

Dr. William Schaffner said that these restrictions should apply to everyone, even those people who are triple vaccinated.

“I recommend that we hang our stockings with care,” Schaffner declared. “We have to be careful because we are all going to get together, we should all be vaccinated and preferentially boosted. We should wear our masks if we are uncertain.”

“Another thing we could do is we could all get tested the morning of our getting together,” Schaffner stated, before bragging about how his own family did that for Thanksgiving.

“We were all negative. It worked out just fine,” the far-left doctor added.

WATCH:

CNN regular Dr. William Schaffner: “Please wear your mask” at Christmas with your family “whether you’re vaccinated or not” pic.twitter.com/N9fRY9b8sF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2021

Summit.news reports: Earlier in the year, Schaffner took to CNN to express his horror at Americans having fun at football games, complaining that they were “breathing too vigorously.”

Schaffner declared “People are cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor; if there are people infected, they can infect people around them … Nobody was wearing a mask … I’d be very surprised if we didn’t have outbreaks.”

CNN continues its campaign against college football:



“People are cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor; if there are people infected, they can infect people around them … Nobody was wearing a mask … I'd be very surprised if we didn’t have outbreaks" pic.twitter.com/kVqW4kn8R9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

Holidays at the Schaffner household sound like an absolute rip roaring fun-fest don’t they?