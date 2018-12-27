CNN: US Troops in Iraq Should Be Punished for Supporting Trump

CNN has called on the Department of Defense to discipline US troops who openly showed support for President Trump.

Shortly after Donald and Melania Trump surprised troops in Iraq Wednesday with a post-Christmas visit to Al Asad Air Base, CNN executives and anchors recoiled in horror after the troops gave the President a standing ovation.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump also signed red MAGA hats and took selfies with the troops to boost morale.

CNN later decided to attack President Trump and our wonderful troops who sacrifice everything to serve their country.

Fake News CNN ran a headline Wednesday that angered Americans. “Troops bringing Trump hats to sign may violate military rule.” said CNN’s headline.

It’s Christmastime and the troops are away from their families, but leave it to CNN to attack them.

But it didn’t end there.

CNN’s Jim Acosta led a panel discussion on how US troops in Iraq should be disciplined for their horrible behavior of having President Trump sign their MAGA hats.

