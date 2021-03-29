CNN: Two Black Teens Killed Uber Driver by ‘Accident’

CNN told its viewers on Sunday that the murder of the Uber driver by two black teenage girls was just an “accident.”

The two black teens, aged 13 and 15, were charged with felony murder after attempting an armed carjacking on Saturday.

According to CNN, the incident was nothing more than an unfortunate “accident.”

CNN is reporting this was an “accident.”



⚠️ Viewer discretion advised. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/U8kEvgD9WN — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 28, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The horrific act was captured on video by a witness. As the man’s mangled body laid on the sidewalk dying, one of the monstrous girls repeatedly walked by his body — in a panic that she had lost her cellphone in the car they were attempting to steal.

“Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured,” CNN wrote in a transparent attempt to downplay the situation.

The internet was not having it. Thousands of angry people responded to the tweet.

An accident is spilling a drink on yourself, not dragging an elderly brown man an entire city block before crashing the car. https://t.co/i2x0K2F3KK — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) March 28, 2021

An immigrant was murdered in cold blood during a car jacking. It’s on video.



CNN called it an “accident.” pic.twitter.com/hZmbMzMiZz — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 27, 2021

“an accident.” CNN is evil https://t.co/WKlYXID3AS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 27, 2021

tasing an innocent gig worker then stealing his car and killing him. CNN calls this “an accident.” https://t.co/8SJaCd6bGW — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 27, 2021

Two black teenage girls carjacked an Uber driver and he died defending his property.



CNN called this an “accident.”



This was murder and they only spun the story because the two carjackers were black. It’s sick. — Mark Lutchman 🇺🇸 (@marklutchman) March 28, 2021

It should be clear to everyone by this point that CNN only cares about crimes if they have a white man to blame for them.