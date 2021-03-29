CNN: Two Black Teens Killed Uber Driver by ‘Accident’

The two black teens, aged 13 and 15, were charged with felony murder after attempting an armed carjacking on Saturday.
According to CNN, the incident was nothing more than an unfortunate “accident.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The horrific act was captured on video by a witness. As the man’s mangled body laid on the sidewalk dying, one of the monstrous girls repeatedly walked by his body — in a panic that she had lost her cellphone in the car they were attempting to steal.
“Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured,” CNN wrote in a transparent attempt to downplay the situation.
The internet was not having it. Thousands of angry people responded to the tweet.
It should be clear to everyone by this point that CNN only cares about crimes if they have a white man to blame for them.
