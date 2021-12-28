CNN Turns On Biden: “He’s REALLY Confused”

One of the CNN’s reporters commented that Biden “seems confused” during a recent interview Biden gave with ABC’s David Muir.
During the interview, Muir asked the confused POTUS about the promises he had made regarding the economy and the pandemic that he has failed to deliver on.
“If you look out across the country, you see it everywhere, these long lines, people waiting for hours outside in the cold, just to get tested, to be reassured before they spend time with their family,” Muir said to Biden.
“If you go to the pharmacy, we hear this over and over again, empty shelves, no test kits,” he asked.
“Is that a failure?”
“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Biden said in response.
“I think it’s – you could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”
“I wish I had thought about ordering a half-billion pills two months ago before COVID hit here,” Biden added, mixing up the word “pills” with “tests.”
Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “President Biden seems confused and was confusing the half a billion tests that they’ve ordered with a half a billion pills. And, of course, pills were in the news today with the Pfizer approval of the antiviral, so he corrected himself, but that was one thing that stuck out to me,” Zeleny said.
“But then simply this administration and the president leading the charge here, really not accepting any responsibility at all for this lack of testing,” Zeleny said. “We’ve seen these images across the country. Long lines, just the inability to get tests. And yes, omicron came on very quickly here, but it has been almost a month since Thanksgiving where they knew this was coming.”
Biden, who turned 79 on Nov. 20, stumbled through his interview with Muir when talking about ordering 500 million at-home testing kits, which he said he wished he had done months ago. He also discussed the antiviral drug from Pfizer meant to treat COVID-19 that was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration this week.
