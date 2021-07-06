CNN: Tucker Carlson Is Alex Jones – We Hereby Demand He Is BANNED From All Platforms

CNN hall monitors Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy are now lobbying Big Tech to ban Tucker Carlson from all platforms after declaring that “Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones”.

During the latest episode of Stelter’s failing show, Stelter asked Darcy to expand on why Tucker is like Jones. Darcy responded in a monotone, scripted voice: “Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones – if you watch Tucker Carlson’s program and you watch Alex Jones’ program – they might differ a little bit in antics and the way they deliver their message, but that message to viewers is consistent and it’s pretty identical.”

Darcy then claimed that Carlson is copying Jones in pushing “vaccine conspiracy theories, false flag conspiracy theories, deep state conspiracy theories.”

Summit.news reports: Stelter then pressed Darcy on whether Jones and Carlson were close friends after playing a clip where Jones said he would let Tucker tackle an issue first on his show.

“Are these two guys in cahoots? Are they friends, do they communicate…are they bros, what do we know about their relationship?” asked Stelter.

Tucker Carlson is Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/W2xIMHhQI1 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 4, 2021

“It does sound like they’re talking to each other,” responded Darcy, without explaining why in any way this would be an issue.

Darcy then complained that Tucker seemingly thinks Alex Jones voices ideas “that are legitimate and should be debated,” before labeling them “far right conspiracy theories.”

“I remember when Fox News and the Republican party mocked Alex Jones and said that guy is crazy, we’re not gonna touch that sort of stuff, but now, Fox’s face is effectively Alex Jones – the de facto leader of the Republican party is touting the same stuff that Jones touts on his show,” said Darcy.

Stelter then concluded the segment by attempting to dismiss Carlson’s claim that the NSA is spying on his emails.

Jones himself responded to the hit piece by pointing out that it is merely a ruse to amplify attempts to deplatform Tucker Carlson.

Stelter and Darcy were instrumental in lobbying for Jones to be censored when he was banned by multiple platforms back in 2018.

By asserting that Tucker Carlson is no different from Jones, CNN is hoping to pressure Fox News higher-ups and social media networks to drop the ban hammer on Carlson just like they did on Trump and Jones.

The agenda couldn’t be any clearer.

CNN has been hemorrhaging viewers since the start of the year, as experts warn of a “serious credibility problem” caused by the network’s fawning obsequiousness towards the Biden administration.

Fox News’ average viewership has been around double that of CNN during the second quarter, while Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources show has lost a massive 56 per cent of its viewership since Biden took office.