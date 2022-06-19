CNN to Fire Brian Stelter for Spreading Fake News

Stelter will be sacked by the network for spreading far-left fake news as part of a major shakeup by CNN’s new management.
According to a CNN insider, the “Reliable Sources” host is being closely monitored for stirring anti-management fake news internally.
The news comes as the network is looking to end its left-wing bias and recover its once-cherished reputation as a straight news operation.
The news on Stelter’s imminent firing was first reported by journalist Jon Nicosia of News Cycle Media, who cited an unidentified source.
Nicosia tweeted Wednesday that “Stelter is ‘down to weeks if not days’ left at CNN.”
Nicosia quoted his source as saying, “He is everything that reminds the new owners of the Zucker era they desperately want to get past.”
Miamistandard.news reports: Chris Licht, the network’s new head, is apparently “ready to boot on-air personalities who have destroyed the brand by becoming irredeemable partisan hacks,” Breitbart News reported.
CNN’s new management already made headlines earlier this year after it canned the cable news network’s streaming platform, CNN+, after only one month.
Stelter’s rumored loyalty to ex-CNN leader Jeff Zucker may not be the only reason for his departure.
His show is currently seeing its worst ratings since 2019, reaching only 73,000 viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic, and 580,000 total in his most recent episode, reported the New York Post. Fox News’ competing “MediaBuzz” program, which airs in the same time slot, reached 1.4 million total viewers and 189,000 in the 25-54 demographic.
This marks a sharp change from Stelter’s future at the network under Zucker’s tenure. Under Zucker, he was slated to begin a daily version of “Reliable Sources” for CNN+.
While the network’s new owners made room for some of the talent signed to CNN+ – Chris Wallace’s show will be available on HBO Max – Stelter does not appear to have been offered another gig.
