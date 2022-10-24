CNN Tells Pet Owners To Feed Insects to Cats and Dogs Instead of Meat To Fight ‘Climate Change’

Pet cats and dogs are to blame for climate change, according to a CNN news report which orders pet owners to refrain from feeding meat to their cats and dogs and start serving up “insect-based meals” or lab-grown meat instead.

According to the CNN report, pets are major contributors to the so-called “climate crisis” because of their traditional meat-based diets. If owners aren’t prepared to eliminate their pets, CNN advise them to radically change what they serve them at meal times.

CNN is giving advice on how to fall in line with the globalist elite’s “green agenda” by reducing your pets’ “carbon pawprint” by feeding canine companions “insect-based food” and adopting small rodents instead of dogs.

The WEF-aligned instructions appeared in an article published by CNN late last month titled: “Our pets are part of the climate problem. These tips can help you minimize their carbon pawprints.”

The advice to punish your pets with an insect-based diet is interesting considering Bill Gates was recently caught admitting to his inner circle that the “green agenda” promoted by the global elite will not actually serve to solve the “climate crisis.” Watch:

The article went largely unnoticed until CNN recently promoted it on social media – where it was widely ridiculed.

Citing a 2017 study that claimed that feeding cats and dogs have the same carbon impact as 13.6 million cars on the road, the author conceded that you don’t have to eliminate your furry friend, but you should embrace climate-friendly practices when it comes to having a pet.

“So you might consider smaller breeds or species if you’re aiming to minimize your impact on the planet,” the article reads. “A Chihuahua’s carbon pawprint will be much smaller than a Saint Bernard, for example.”

CNN even advises people to not adopt a dog at all, but instead get a smaller animal with less of a carbon footprint – such as birds, turtles, and small rodents.

Twitter users were quick to mock the CNN article.

Actor James Woods declared, “Okay. That’s it. Enough is enough. These liberal lunatics have gone after our guns, our cars, our money, our children, but when they go after our furry schnoot burgers, that’s. Game on!”

Writer Ian Miles Cheong wrote on Twitter, “Environmentalists: ‘Kill your pets. That’ll get rid of their carbon footprint.’”

Singer Phil Labonte said, “PETA and climate activists are gonna come for your dog.”

A Twitter user pointed out, “CNN gets worse every day. Dogs and cats generally eat the parts of meat that people don’t, so I don’t see how this even makes sense.”

A commentator added, “Vanderbilt Cooper will still fly around on his private jet, but you want us to get rid of Fido to stop climate change.”