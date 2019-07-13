CNN Says ‘Who Cares’ Who Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends Were

CNN host Chris Cuomo instructed viewers not to get “caught up” in the “intrigue” of who Jeffrey Epstein was friends with and instead “stick to what is common sense” and focus on “the facts that we know“.

“When we’re talking about Epstein, you got to stick to what is common sense on these things, all right?” Cuomo said Wednesday night.

“Don’t get buried in legalese, don’t follow the finger-pointing, and please don’t get caught up on the intrigue of who was better friends with this guy. Who cares!”

“Let’s take a look at the facts of what we know about how it was handled. Okay? We are going to dissect them with one of the best investigators around. What was done that seems fine and what was fugazi.“

The bizarre segment is reminiscent of when Chris Cuomo attempted to discourage CNN viewers from reading Wikileaks emails during the 2016 election, in order to protect the Hillary Clinton campaign from a public relations disaster.

We all know how that worked out for them.

Are CNN attempting to cover up the truth again?