CNN Says America ‘OK Paying Higher Gas Prices’ To ‘Hold Russia To Account’, Do You Agree?

Americans are “OK with paying higher gas prices” if it means “holding Russia to account“, according to CNN who have proved yet again how utterly out of touch they are with reality.

Newsflash for CNN: No we are not OK with that.

Gas prices are rising at their fastest pace ever and have topped $4 across the nation for the first time since 2008. In some locations prices have topped $7. But why?

Just a reminder that America gets 1% of its oil from Russia, while Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell profits are at their highest level in over 7 years.

WATCH: CNN reporter says Americans are "OK paying higher [gas] prices if it means holding Russia accountable for what they are doing in Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/INb2ZmbwJD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 9, 2022

Prices after Biden’s first year are now a their highest point since Obama’s first year in office. Notice a trend here?

This is mainstream media logic – interview enough people and someone is going to agree with you. Then you can lump sum that person into the “Americans say” category.

CNN: “Sir, do you mind paying more for gas if it holds Russia accountable for murdering innocent Ukrainian people?”

Crazy homeless heroin addict: “WHAT, RUSSIA IS GONNA STEAL MY SHOPPING CART?! DOUBLE THE GAS PRICE!!!”

11 O’clock news: Americans say they don’t mind paying higher gas prices.