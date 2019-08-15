CNN Gets Religious: ‘Nothing About Christ’s Words’ Align with Trump

CNN political commentator Angela Rye slammed evangelics who support President Trump on Wednesday’s “At This Hour” show.

Rye was discussing acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli changing the words of the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus at the base of the Statue of Liberty to, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,” during an interview with NPR.

Rye responded:

“Emma Lazarus, so of course that brings me to the Bible. I think about, you know, the God that I serve.”

“You know we see all of this evangelical support for Donald Trump and I wonder what Bible are they reading? There are some Bibles that have Jesus’ words in red print.”

“There’s nothing about Christ’s words that are in alignment with the policy of limitation we see from this administration.”

