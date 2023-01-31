CNN Ratings Plummet to Historic Low As Millions of Americans Reject Globalist Propaganda

Globalist mouthpiece CNN is hemorrhaging viewers, with just 444,000 average primetime viewers last month, according to Nielsen.

Of those, a tiny 93,000 were in the all-important 25-54 news demographic.

Summit.news reports: This is the first time since May of 2014 that the network has failed to reach 450,000 viewers, The Wrap reports.

By comparison, during the same period Fox News drew 1.4 million viewers and 176,000 in the demo while MSNBC notched 629,000 total viewers and 69,000 in the demo. In primetime, Fox News had 2 million viewers, 256,000 in the demo and MSNBC had 943,000 viewers and 91,000 in the demo. Some especially troublesome news out of this week’s Nielsen numbers is that Licht’s primary programming move, “CNN This Morning,” also suffered the lowest week since its launch just three months ago. It averaged just 331,000 viewers while “Fox & Friends” had nearly 1 million and “Morning Joe” drew 760,000. -The Wrap

As Glenn Greenwald notes, CNN’s downfall is “so well-deserved and good for the country.”

Just look at this alone:



Everyone who works at CNN knows it spread an outright lie before the 2020 election: the Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation."



Not one ever told their audience it was false or they spread it, let alone apologized for it:https://t.co/kjLH42pIZN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 30, 2023

According to CNN insiders, hosts of the network’s rebooted morning show, Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, “seem to be growing frustrated” over the direction of the network.

“The show can’t decide strategically what exactly it is, so it’s trying to be everything which can create whiplash for a viewer when segments seem off-brand in tonality,” said one insider. “The audience for morning news on network TV is different than the cable news audience and since we’re not gaining new viewers we definitely need to retain our legacy ones.”

