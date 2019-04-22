CNN Ratings Plummet to All-Year Low After Mueller Report

CNN had its lowest primetime weekly ratings last week following the release of the Mueller report, according to Nielsen Media Research.

From April 8-12, the network averaged a pitiful audience of 690,000 people and 180,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Dailycaller.com reports: Their coverage last week included three presidential town halls with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Gillibrand’s town hall only had 507,000 viewers, compared to Inslee’s 549,000 and Castro’s 654,000.

Comparatively, last week, MSNBC’s prime time lineup averaged 1,600,000 viewers with 249,000 in the key demo. Fox News managed to beat CNN and MSNBC combined, with a total viewership of 2,438,000 and 394,000 in the age range.

The top networks for primetime viewership last week were led by Fox News, followed by MSNBC, the Home and Garden TV, USA Network and TBS Network to round out the top five.

CNN finished 15th, behind networks like Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC and A&E Network. Their ratings have continued to drop following the conclusion of the Mueller report. It appears like they might have a difficult time bouncing back after investing two years of heavy coverage on the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Kremlin.