CNN Promotes Young People Living in City ‘Pods’ with Zero Privacy

CNN is promoting the idea of young people living in small ‘pods’ in the center of huge cities where they have zero privacy.
Elvina Black, the CEO of PodShare, was born in the Soviet Union and says she “liked the idea of the government giving you everything in a Communist state.”
“What if you subscribed to a housing membership and could have all your needs met…these basic things that you just need to live they should be handled for you,” she told CNN.
Summit.news reports: The accommodation is described as “affordable shared housing” despite the fact that each tenant pays $1200 dollars a month for their micro-pod.
Black likes the idea because it suits her desire to live “solo, single, no children, no pets.”
One of the tenants said he earns $3000 dollars a month but struggled to live on that budget in San Francisco.
He also said that the accommodation afforded no privacy
This is the future urban millennials have to look forward to.
Living in atomized dystopian mega cities in ‘pods’ because everything else is totally unaffordable.
No pets, no family. No ownership.
Live in a pod, work in a pod.
All yours for just $1200 a month.
No thanks.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Jeffrey Epstein Took Girls Aged 11 to ‘Pedo Island’ in 2018 – Gov’t Docs Show - September 12, 2019
- Ilhan Omar: 9/11 ‘Was an Attack on ALL of Us’ - September 12, 2019
- Democrats Forced to Admit Trump Helped Republicans Soar to Victory in NC Elections - September 12, 2019