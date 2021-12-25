CNN Priest Tells Unvaxxed Viewers: ‘Stay the HELL Away From Worshipping God’

Far-left CNN priest Fr. Edward Beck ordered unvaccinated viewers to stay away from worshipping God this Christmas due to their ‘deplorable’ beliefs.
Father Becks is treating unvaccinated believers like lepers.
WATCH:
