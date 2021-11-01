CNN: People Who Say ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Are ISIS Supporters

Yes, really.
On a Friday morning Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque, a Southwest pilot jokingly said the phrase over the public address system, prompting a furious backlash from humorless leftists.
One far-left AP reporter, who admitted she “sounded insane,” attempted to enter the closed cockpit in an effort to shout at the pilot for using the phrase.
Summit.news reports: Southwest quickly condemned the pilot, releasing a statement that said “divisive or offensive” behavior isn’t condoned.
However, this wasn’t enough for people like CNN’s Asha Rangappa, who said the pilot’s quip was akin to someone declaring allegiance to bloodthirsty jihadist terror group ISIS.
“As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say “Long live ISIS” before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours,” tweeted Rangappa.
CNN contributor Tristan Snell asserted, “Let’s Go Brandon’ has become the MAGA version of ‘Sieg Heil’.”
CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem, who previously asserted that unvaccinated people should be put on a no fly list, demanded that the other passengers form a mob to lobby Southwest into ruining the pilot’s life.
CNN analyst Joe Lockhart speculated that Southwest isn’t taking an even harder line with the pilot because if they did, countless other pilots would walk off the job.
If a pilot had announced “fuck Trump” over the PA system, CNN would have built a shrine for him.
Yet they have an apoplectic meltdown over one dude uttering “let’s go Brandon” like it’s a declaration of support for ISIS.
Utter lunacy.
