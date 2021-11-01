CNN: People Who Say ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Are ISIS Supporters

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa says people who chant ‘let’s go Brandon!’ are declaring their support for ISIS terrorists.

Yes, really.

On a Friday morning Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque, a Southwest pilot jokingly said the phrase over the public address system, prompting a furious backlash from humorless leftists. One far-left AP reporter, who admitted she “sounded insane,” attempted to enter the closed cockpit in an effort to shout at the pilot for using the phrase.

Also in defense of airline I was asking them to open locked cock pit and probably sounded insane! — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

Summit.news reports: Southwest quickly condemned the pilot, releasing a statement that said “divisive or offensive” behavior isn’t condoned.

We know many of you have heard about recent statements that may have been made on a Southwest flight, and we wanted you to hear directly from us. pic.twitter.com/CYh0MugYxd — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 31, 2021

However, this wasn’t enough for people like CNN’s Asha Rangappa, who said the pilot’s quip was akin to someone declaring allegiance to bloodthirsty jihadist terror group ISIS.

“As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say “Long live ISIS” before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours,” tweeted Rangappa.

As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say “Long live ISIS” before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 31, 2021

CNN contributor Tristan Snell asserted, “Let’s Go Brandon’ has become the MAGA version of ‘Sieg Heil’.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become the MAGA version of “Sieg Heil.” — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 31, 2021

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem, who previously asserted that unvaccinated people should be put on a no fly list, demanded that the other passengers form a mob to lobby Southwest into ruining the pilot’s life.

If @SouthwestAir doesn’t do anything, every passenger on that flight has standing to file a complaint with the @FAANews and they should do so. Southwest will then be compelled to investigate or defend him. Have fun with that. No messing around in the air. Bright line rule. https://t.co/L7VlZWJ0SU — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 30, 2021

CNN analyst Joe Lockhart speculated that Southwest isn’t taking an even harder line with the pilot because if they did, countless other pilots would walk off the job.

The fact that @SouthwestAir has not moved faster with their Brandon pilot indicates a much broader problem. My guess is many if not most of their pilots are totally ok with it and the airline is afraid the pilots will walk. Let that sink in. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 31, 2021

If a pilot had announced “fuck Trump” over the PA system, CNN would have built a shrine for him.

Yet they have an apoplectic meltdown over one dude uttering “let’s go Brandon” like it’s a declaration of support for ISIS.

Utter lunacy.