CNN on Brink of Collapse as Ratings Drop to Lowest Ever Recorded

CNN could soon face the axe after suffering its lowest ratings ever recorded last week, according to reports.

CNN could barely scrape 444,000 total day viewers from Feb. 7 – 13.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Even in primetime, CNN couldn’t attract half a million viewers, averaging just 491,000.

Summit.news reports: Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson registered an average of 3.5 million viewers in the same slot.

As the report notes, more people are choosing to watch dreadful shows including Ancient Aliens on the History Channel, and The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo than are watching CNN at primetime.

CNN’s morning show, New Day averaged only 363,000 viewers, an abysmal number.

As we have previously noted, CNN has lost 90 percent of their viewers in the past year.

People have turned it off in droves, becoming tired of years of formulaic leftist opinion-driven drivel interlaced with crackpot Russian collusion dross, all topped off with a raft of sexual scandals at CNN HQ.

Yet the likes of Brian Stelter seem incapable of self reflection, instead questioning why people think CNN has lost all credibility and calling it fake news.

The guy keeps complaining about how other content creators such as Joe Rogan are now seen as more credible than CNN.

Maybe because the more popular content creators and news sources didn’t claim Russia was secretly running America for five years straight.

Maybe because they don’t creep around schools, spreading their legs in front of kids and ‘educating’ them on what ‘misinformation’ is.

How are you guys still allowed around school kids? — ed branum (@edbranum) January 23, 2022

The most popular sources have not for years now campaigned for outright censorship of any and all of their competitors, no matter who they are.

They also tend not to exclusively have on guests who work for their own network and pretend they are impartial while they wax lyrical about how they have “saved democracy” in America.