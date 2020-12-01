CNN Officially Cancels Christmas: “We Just Can’t Do It This Year”

CNN has declared that it wants to literally cancel everybody’s Christmas this year, warning “we just can’t do it” because of the Chinese Coronavirus.

CNN Newsroom host Boris Sanchez interviewed “medical analyst” Dr. Jonathan Reiner this week, opening the interview by declaring that Reiner had last week called Thanksgiving “the mother of all super spreader events.”

The host then ordered all Americans to cancel their Christmas plans this year.

“People tend to travel, want to travel, want to be with family, but we just can’t do it this year,” Reiner declared.

Summit.news reports: Turning up the panicometer, Reiner proclaimed that “We’re going to cause needless deaths and particularly that’s among people we really care about, you know, our most vulnerable, our grandparents, our parents, our — our neighbors.”

“We can’t travel this year. We need to stay home,” Reiner asserted, adding “This is a sacrifice that Americans can make and we should be making it for each other.”

“Stay home, mask up, we’ll have a great series of holidays next year. We’ll really have something to celebrate next year,” Reiner concluded.

Why Americans should listen to this guy is anyone’s guess, particularly given that he previously told viewers that simply going outside and breathing could be deadly:

Imagine someone watching CNN (it is hard to do), and then imagine them listening to this clown and calling their relatives to tell them Christmas is off.

Not going to happen, unless you are this guy: