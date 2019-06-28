CNN: No “Real Evidence” Big Tech Is “Biased Against Conservatives”

CNN journalist Donnie O’Sullivan believes there is no “real evidence” that Big Tech platforms are “biased against conservatives”.
No, this is not satire.
“Putting a disclaimer on one of @realDonaldTrump’s tweets would almost certainly bring a firestorm of criticism down on Twitter’s head,” O’Sullivan tweeted.
“Republicans in Washington, including Trump, often claim without real evidence that technology companies are biased against conservatives.”
Summit.news reports: The comment was made in regard to a Twitter announcement that the social media giant would begin placing a “disclaimer on future tweets from world leaders that break its rules but which Twitter decides are in the “public interest”.
The CNN reporter’s claim that there’s no bias against conservatives was made in the same week that YouTube literally banned a video that showcased a Google executive admitting how the company is working to “prevent it (Donald Trump’s election) from happening again” in 2020.
Vimeo also completely banned James OKeefe’s Project Veritas channel just a day later.
Project Veritas also revealed that Google blacklisted pro-life terms right before the referendum on legalizing abortion in Ireland last year.
Yesterday, Reddit also quarantined The Donald subreddit, the most effective pro-Trump forum on the Internet.
Last month, Facebook permanently banned a raft of conservative commentators for no specific reason whatsoever, including yours truly.
But there’s no political bias, honest!
O’Sullivan was dragged by other Twitter users.