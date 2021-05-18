CNN ‘Journalist’ Slams Israel: ‘The World Today Needs Hitler’

CNN is facing fierce backlash after one of their contributors made several vile anti-Semitic statements on Monday.

The network was forced to fire contributor Adeel Raja after he responded to the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine by tweeting, “The world today needs a Hitler.”

In a statement, CNN officials said Raja’s “reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad.

“However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.”

Raja’s now-deleted tweet appears to have been posted around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Raja, who appears to be an ally of Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, has shared several opinions on the matter via Twitter in recent days. On Saturday, he tweeted, “What the Jews are doing in Palestine is similar to what Indian Hindus are doing in Occupied Kashmir. Same tactics.”

A few days prior, the journalist responded to a tweet from former Vice President Mike Pence that read “America Stands with Israel,” saying, “A history of creating terrorists and standing with them!”

