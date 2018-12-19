CNN ‘Journalist Of The Year’ Quits; Admits He Wrote Fake News

A reporter who was awarded CNN’s “Journalist of the Year” prize has resigned from his job and admitted to writing fake news for several years because he felt “pressure.”

“I am sick and I need to get help,” Claas Relotius said after resigning from his job. In his confession, he explained, “It was fear of failing,” that made him falsify the news for liberal outlets. “My pressure to not be able to fail got ever bigger the more successful I became.”

According to Der Spiegel, Relotius, an employee, “made up stories and invented protagonists” in many of his articles in order to push liberal talking points, demonize conservatives, and reinforce the globalist world view.

Relotius, who was awarded CNN’s highest prize for journalism in 2014, was exposed as a long-term writer of fake news after another reporter raised suspicions about a popular anti-Trump story he wrote recently about the US-Mexican border.

The colleague, Juan Moreno, tracked down two “sources” quoted extensively by Relotius in the article, which was published in November. Both “sources” said they had never met Relotius. Relotius had also lied about seeing a hand-painted sign that read “Mexicans keep out”, a subsequent investigation found.

But the story about the US-Mexico border was just the tip of the iceberg. Relotius has a long history of writing fake news to please CNN and other liberal outlets. Other fraudulent stories included one about a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay, and a story about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Further bolstering CNN’s reputation for producing and rewarding fake news if it suits their agenda, Relotius, 33, immediately admitted to the scam and resigned.

Relotius told Spiegel he regretted his actions and was deeply ashamed. “I am sick and I need to get help,” he was quoted as saying.

