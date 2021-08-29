CNN Interviewed ISIS Leader Who Warned Of Attack 2 Weeks Before Kabul Bombings

A CNN interview with a senior ISIS-K commander has left many questioning how the media outlet managed to gain access to the terrorist leader and protect his identity two weeks before his group killed dozens, including 13 US service members in Kabul.

The interview was allegedly conducted in Kabul days before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Aired on Saturday, the interview features the “senior ISIS-K commander” telling CNN reporter Clarissa Ward at a hotel in Kabul, that the terrorist group was “laying low and waiting for its moment to strike.”

RT reports: That moment apparently arrived on Thursday, when a blast for which ISIS-K took responsibility killed 170 Afghans and 13 US servicemen outside the Kabul airport. Hundreds more were injured.

As Ward notes, these were "words that turned out to be eerily prophetic." pic.twitter.com/XV7RggUEg4 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 28, 2021

Ward called the commander’s words “eerily prophetic,” but social media users suggested that the statement was more of a plot than a prophecy, considering the commander was speaking of what his group was about to carry out. Others argued that CNN aided and abetted the Kabul attack by having advance notice and apparently doing nothing to help prevent it or lead US authorities to the terrorist commander.

But some found CNN’s explanation of the interview unbelievable, calling it “quite fishy.” As one commenter tweeted, “‘Let’s fly to this place and meet with this terror group K that most people haven’t heard of and understand their intentions,’ said nobody ever. Very fishy.” Another said, “CIA tweets CIA interview with CIA.”

Adding to the irony, the CNN host who aired the interview was Anderson Cooper, the Vanderbilt heir who spent two summers as a CIA intern while he was a student at Yale University.

Other critics blasted CNN for giving airtime to a terrorist leader. “Who are they trying to protect, our people or the terrorist?” one observer asked. “These interviews seem odd to me as I think about the families of our fallen men and women.” Another said CNN allowed ISIS-K to use the outlet as “a no-fee fundraising campaign.”