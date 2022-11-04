CNN Host: Paul Pelosi Can’t Be Gay Because Nancy is ‘Sexy Personified’

As serious questions regarding the truth about the alleged Pelosi hammer attack continue to go unanswered, failed CNN+ host Rex Chapman has waded into the debate with an even more pathetic level of analysis than we have come to expect from the CNN.
According to Chapman, Rex Pelosi cannot possibly be a closeted homosexual because his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is “sexy personified.”
The failed CNN+ host took to Twitter to shut down the theories concerning Paul Pelosi’s sexuality, writing:
“I love Nancy Pelosi. Full disclosure. Like huge crush. Huge. From way back. Beautiful yea. But big brain. Big big brain. Huge confidence. Sexy personified.”
Chapman then posted several photos of Paul and Nancy Pelosi together.
Chapman continued, tweeting, “Not one person ever in history accused Paul Pelosi of being gay. Ever. In 82-years. Dude married Nancy f–king Pelosi. Kids. Grandkids. Was attacked with a hammer and republicans felt like it was ok to take shots at him. Hilarious, desperate, sad. Pathetic.”
Chapman added that Republicans “have no shame” and linked them to everything from “taking your social security” to “trying to ruin your reputation when you’re old,” as he accused them of doing in the case of Paul Pelosi.
Although Chapman was determined to combat misinformation about the attack, he has been accused over the years of spreading misinformation online himself. In January, Fox News Digital reported that Chapman “has become infamous for sharing liberal tweets that are often out-of-context or regurgitated from users with smaller followings.”
And though Chapman has decried the attack on Pelosi, he seemed to justify the attack on Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ken., in 2017. Last week, Chapman tweeted about Paul, writing “Lol. I bet Paul Pelosi doesn’t cry as much as this little bitch. Pelosi’s attack was politically motivated. It happened because people like you won’t disavow Qanon and the Proud Boys and shit. You got your ass whipped by your neighbor because you’re a f–king jerk.”
