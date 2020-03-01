CNN Host Compares Bernie Sanders To Coronavirus

CNN host Michael Smerconish has compared Bernie Sanders and his surge in the Democratic polls to the coronavirus outbreak.

His comment sparked outrage online as well as a storm of mockery.

RT reports: Smerconish made the outlandish comparison while discussing the prospects of the Democratic forerunner in South Carolina – the last of the four early states – which is voting in the Democratic primaries on Saturday.

“Can either coronavirus or Bernie Sanders be stopped?” the host wondered.

The comparison between Sanders and the virus – which has killed nearly 3,000 globally – was apparently deemed to be fine by the network, since it also appeared in the channel’s chyron.

The presenter’s ‘unconventional’ way of describing Sanders’ solid lead in the Democratic polls has since been met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction online, with many condemning the remark’s extremely poor taste.