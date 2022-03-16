CNN Host Celebrates Death of Fox News Journalist in Ukraine: ‘He Deserved It’

A CNN host has come under fire after she was caught gloating and celebrating the death of a Fox News journalist in Ukraine.
Following the killing of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski near Kyiv Tuesday, CNN analyst Susan Glasser immediately tweeted her pleasure at seeing a political rival get his “comeuppance.”
“What a tragedy,” Glasser snidely tweeted in response to a tweet from Fox News’ John Roberts reporting Zakrzewski’s death.
“A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host,” she added.
Infowars.com reports: Glasser’s contemptuous commentary about “a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist” was in reference to Fox and their highly-rated host Tucker Carlson, who has been accused by leftists of spouting pro-Putin talking points after highlighting US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.
Glasser was slammed in her tweet’s comment section as “terrible” for politicizing Zakrzewski’s death.
As if realizing she made a huge mistake, Glasser (five minutes later) issued a corresponding tweet claiming she was grateful for Zakrzewski’s sacrifice – unfortunately the damage had already been done.
Glasser’s ill-thought-out tweet comes just one day after the hosts on ABC’s The View called on the DOJ to investigate Tucker Carlson for supposedly spewing pro-Russia propaganda, with co-host Whoopi Goldberg adding, “They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this.”
