CNN Host Celebrates Death of Fox News Journalist in Ukraine: ‘He Deserved It’

A CNN host has come under fire after she was caught gloating and celebrating the death of a Fox News journalist in Ukraine.

Following the killing of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski near Kyiv Tuesday, CNN analyst Susan Glasser immediately tweeted her pleasure at seeing a political rival get his “comeuppance.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“What a tragedy,” Glasser snidely tweeted in response to a tweet from Fox News’ John Roberts reporting Zakrzewski’s death.

“A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host,” she added.

Infowars.com reports: Glasser’s contemptuous commentary about “a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist” was in reference to Fox and their highly-rated host Tucker Carlson, who has been accused by leftists of spouting pro-Putin talking points after highlighting US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Glasser was slammed in her tweet’s comment section as “terrible” for politicizing Zakrzewski’s death.

Did you tweet that from your nice digs in D.C. or Martha's Vineyard?



You're terrible. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022

You’re a terrible person. You should be ashamed of yourself but you have none. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 15, 2022

twitter encourages people to be hateful — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 15, 2022

Susan, delete this. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 15, 2022

Thanks for making his death about your politics, I am sure his family will appreciate it. Please tell us more about how you are right about everything. — Steven Woolery Esq. (@Stevenwoolery) March 15, 2022

Man dies.



Susan: “How can I use this tragedy to dunk on my enemies?” — Adam Mathis (@AdamMathisFL) March 15, 2022

Can't do this kind of thing and then be shocked when people continue to grow more hostile and distrusting of corporate/mainstream media in general. Ya ain't helping your own cause here. — Ryan B. (@rboger12) March 15, 2022

I don't know why, but you look exactly like I'd expect you to look after reading this tweet. pic.twitter.com/g82nn1NhAr — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 15, 2022

This is who they are, and they want you dead or imprisoned. https://t.co/hsyq27u5CJ — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 15, 2022

You disgusting piece of work. https://t.co/y5d7kkSGiJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

Hey, @sbg1 I realize this is the sewer called TWITTER where small people like you feel invincible and impressive, but a brave man is dead and people are grieving. Find some other venue to push your unhinged political propaganda bullshit. https://t.co/635fZzMzhc — Charlie Hurt (@CharlesHurt) March 15, 2022

This is gross. These people are evil. The folks who try to censor dissenting opinions and then exploit a tragedy think they are the good guys. https://t.co/S31tDmBWK5 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) March 15, 2022

They are all full of hate. No sense in being offended. Just don’t believe anything you see in corporate media. That’s how to handle these situations. https://t.co/jiySwWanav — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 15, 2022

As if realizing she made a huge mistake, Glasser (five minutes later) issued a corresponding tweet claiming she was grateful for Zakrzewski’s sacrifice – unfortunately the damage had already been done.