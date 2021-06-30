CNN Has Lost Over Half Its Audience in Just Three Months

The far left outlet CNN lost more than half of its audience between the first and second quarter of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, CNN was not even able to attract an average of a million viewers during its primetime hours. There was only an average of 914,000 primetime viewers tuned in.

CNN’s ‘The Lead with Jake Tapper’ alone has managed to shed 75% of its audience since January

Breitbart reports: Over that same period, throughout the total day, CNNLOL managed to attract only 654,000 viewers.

Compared to this year’s first quarter, that’s a second-quarter collapse of 53 percent during primetime and a 51 percent collapse during the total day.

Yep, in just three months, CNNLOL lost more than half its audience.

The more context you bring in, the worse it looks for the China News Network.

Compared to a year ago, CNNLOL lost 49 percent of primetime viewers and 45 percent of its total day viewers.

Compared to four years ago, CNNLOL shed 13 percent of primetime viewers and 17 percent of total day viewers.

CNN’s ratings sinking like a stone. https://t.co/WySz4DbcJK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 5, 2021

For those wondering if a lack of sexy news between quarter one and quarter two might be the reason for CNNLOL’s collapse, MSNBC lost just 35 percent of its primetime viewers between the first and second quarter of the year, and 38 percent of total day viewers. A sizable drop, but not as bad as CNNLOL.

Oh, and then there’s Fox News, which lost only 12 percent of its primetime audience between quarter one and quarter two and a mere ten percent in total day.

Here are the raw numbers for the second quarter of 2021:

Fox

Primetime: 2.176 million average viewers; 347,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demo.

Total Day: 1.19 million; 204,000 in the demo.

MSNBC

Primetime: 1.463 million viewers; 198,000 in the demo

Total Day: 847,000 viewers; 115,000 in the demo

CNNLOL

Primetime: 914,000 viewers; 224,000 in the demo

Total Day: 654,000 viewers; 160,000 in the demo

CNNLOL’s only bragging rights are those tired ones about beating MSNBC in the 25-54 age demo, which might help with ad revenue but says nothing about what really matters to these fake outlets: influence.

It’s worth mentioning that MSNBC’s total day demo average of just 115,000 is pretty dreadful when 100,000 is considered the red line.