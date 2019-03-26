CNN Fires Legal Analyst Mark Geragos After Being Named Co-Conspirator in Avenatti Plot

CNN has been forced to fire legal analyst Mark Geragos after he was named as a co-conspirator in fraud allegations alongside Michael Avenatti.

“The co-conspirator charged along with Michael Avenatti in a $20 million extortion plot against Nike has been revealed to be longtime CNN legal analyst Mark Geragos. Geragos had recently represented former NFL player and Nike representative Colin Kaepernick, in the football player’s lawsuit against the NFL,” reports Mediate.

“The criminal defense attorney, who represented a number of notable figures including Empire‘s Jussie Smollett and former Congressman Gary Condit, was the co-conspirator referred to in the criminal complaint against Avenatti,” the report adds.

“They chose to work at Fox and they don’t get to hide behind the fact that they’re excellent journalists or anchors. The fact is they work at a place that has done tremendous damage to this country,” said CNN President Jeff Zucker just one week ago; referring to a handful of Fox News hosts and analysts.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: His firing was so hasty that CNN had not had a chance to update its website and still had him listed as a “legal analyst”. He has made numerous appearances on CNN, frequently discussing the notable and often polarizing figures he represents. He is currently representing Jussie Smollett, who is accused of faking a hate crime for his own benefit. Geragos appeared on the network this month to discuss the case.

During his career Geragos has also represented football star Colin Kaepernick, murderer Scott Peterson, the late singer Michael Jackson, and jailed Clinton associate Susan McDougal.

Avenatti, an outspoken Trump critic who once considered running for president, was charged Monday with extortion and fraud in two federal cases. He is accused of attempting to extort millions from Nike. It is not known whether Geragos, who is listed as the “co-conspirator” in the case, has been charged.