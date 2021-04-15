CNN Director Admits Network Is Trashing Matt Gaetz to ‘Hurt Him Because He’s Pro-Trump’

CNN director Charlie Chester has admitted the network has worked tirelessly 24/7 to spread fake news about Rep. Matt Gaetz simply because he is “too conservative.”

“If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he’s like this Republican,” Chester said in an explosive video released by Project Vertias.

“He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not.”

“So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So, we’re going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried and like just settled outside of court and just like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping us,” he continued.

“That’s propaganda because it’s helping us in some way,” he admitted in the bombshell video.

CNN makes up stories to go after the most effective opponents of the dangerous Democratic agenda.



Namely, me! https://t.co/LnsaJzz1J4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 13, 2021

Lifenews.com reports: In other clips Project Veritas released, Chester admits CNN’s goal was to get former President Trump out of office, that they created “propaganda” about the 45th president’s health, and that after the pandemic is over, the network will aggressively pivot to the left’s climate change agenda.

On Twitter, some argued the undercover footage was enough for Gaetz and Trump to sue CNN.