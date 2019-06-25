CNN Cuts Interview with Trump ‘Rape’ Accuser After She Calls Rape “Sexy”

CNN host Anderson Cooper was left speechless on Monday after Trump’s rape accuser E. Jean Carroll referred to rape as “sexy.”

While President Trump continues to deny ever meeting the woman, Cooper decided to welcome the her with open arms on to his show – and then things got a little weird.

Zerohedge.com reports:

Cooper asked Carroll, “you don’t feel like a victim?” after she suggested that was the case, and things went downhill fast.

The seemingly unstable Carroll replied, “I was not flung to the floor.”

Cooper retorted, “I think most people think of rape as a violent assault…”

To which Carrol replied, stunning the CNN anchor, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy…”

Cooper stuttered, stumbled, and quickly cut the interview straight to a commercial break, but not before Carroll could add “…think of the fantasies.”

Perhaps next time, CNN will vet the mental health of their Trump-bashing guests a little better? Are we still supposed to believe every accuser or did Carroll just crush the credibility of the last two years of #MeToo-ism accusations in one 30-second breakdown?