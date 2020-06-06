CNN Contributor: White Children ‘Don’t Deserve Innocence’

CNN gladly gave airtime to an ‘anti-racist activist’ who disturbingly suggested that white children should not be allowed to have an ‘innocent’ childhood, but should be forced to feel guilt about their ‘white privilege’ at an early age.

CNN host Poppy Harlow cited a letter sent to her from a school instructing white parents how to teach their children about their ‘white privilege,’ and asked Tim Wise “when should parents do this with their kids and how?”

Wise responded that white guilt propaganda should be indoctrinated at the earliest age possible, and that white children need to be repeatedly told they are over privileged in order to successfully instil anti-white propaganda into their impressionable minds.

Summit.news reports: “I think the important thing for white parents to keep in the front of our mind is that if black children in this country are not allowed innocence and childhood without fear of being killed by police or marginalized in some other way, then our children don’t deserve innocence.” Wise proclaimed.

“If Tamir Rice can be shot dead in a public park playing with a toy gun, something white children do all over this country every day without the same fear of being shot, if Tamir Rice can be killed, then white children need to be told at least at the same age, if they can’t be innocent, we don’t get to be innocent.” Wise continued.

“If we could keep that in the front of our minds, then perhaps we would be able to hear what black and brown folks are telling us every day and have been for many years.” he added.

In 2019 in the U.S., more whites than blacks were killed by police, despite blacks being significantly more likely to be armed.



The entire premise of this charade is completely fraudulent.pic.twitter.com/kDDDr2MhC8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 4, 2020

Wise was also wheeled out Monday by CBS, where he claimed that white Americans have “been taught to have contempt for black life.”

CBS also featured a segment with Ibram X. Kendi, author of a book titled “Antiracist Baby” about how to indoctrinate children from birth on race by instituting ‘diverse baby play dates’ and the like.

So, white guilt sessions in the morning and the drag queen story time in the afternoon then?