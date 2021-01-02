CNN: China Has ‘Essentially Vanquished the Virus Without a Vaccine’

CNN host Fareed Zakaria contemplated on Friday what a Biden administration may look like on the world stage, given that Communist China appears to be rising up against the West.

Zakaria noted how initially China had struggled with the COVID-19 outbreak but claimed China had since “vanquished the virus” without vaccinated the population.

“Just think about where we are now with China,” he remarked.

“China is now clearly the second-most important country in the world. The United States and China are in a league of their own. China has come out of this pandemic in many ways stronger. Yes, its reputation got battered a bit because of its early handling — but it has essentially vanquished the virus without a vaccine. It also has vaccines onboard. It is moving forward with much greater confidence in the world. And a lot of countries, allies in Europe and in Asia are wondering what is the Biden administration going to do about this? How can it find a way to both cooperate and compete with China? That’s really the big question.”