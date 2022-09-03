CNN Caught Doctoring Biden’s Blood-Red Background To Make Him Appear Less Satanic

CNN was so shocked at the Satanic imagery the Biden administration chose to use during Thursday’s presidential speech, they edited the background color from blood-red to pink to make Biden appear less evil.
Yes, really.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In a blatant case of rewriting history in real-time, CNN offered its feed of the speech with their own filter applied so as not to scare their viewers away.
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
Redstate.com reports: After looking over the severity of these images let us take a moment and think back to a reaction from the press regarding Donald Trump. One day at 1600 Penn, he stepped outside for a media moment and removed his COVID mask for the press. Journalists dubbed this his “Mussolini Moment” – for making a daytime White House appearance. Note the lack of any similar move of casting Biden in a totalitarian light from them tonight.
This does not mean, however, that they did not pick up on it. The stark red lighting, Marines stationed for the cameras – it was a dire and venal display. Here is all we need to know the Independence Hall stagecraft in Philadelphia was a complete failure of optics – CNN worked to recast the scene – live.
The network’s live feed and on-screen replays completely altered the lighting effects. Here we have a (supposedly) major and serious news outlet manipulating the live video to show a calmer, magenta-hued lighting scheme, in order to cast Biden in a less severe setting.
This is both amazing and rather disturbing. While all other networks showed the harsh-hued backdrop in all of its oppressive glory, CNN – quite literally – opts to cast Joe in a kinder light. It appears that newly arrived CEO Chris Licht has a long way to go with his effort to move his news network closer to the political center.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden Hires Pedophile-Linked John Podesta to Lead America’s ‘Great Reset’ Implementation - September 3, 2022
- The Great Reset: Megacompanies Are Quietly, Deceitfully Adding Bugs to Our Foods - September 3, 2022
- Biden Attempts To Walk Back Satanic Speech As Millions Turn on Him - September 3, 2022