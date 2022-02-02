CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Resigns in Disgrace after Being Caught Having an Affair with Staffer

CNN boss Jeff Zucker was forced to resign from the network on Wednesday after he was caught having an affair with another CNN staffer, according to a New York Times report.

Zucker, who was known for relentlessly pursuing anti-Trump propaganda at the far-left cable network for nine years, confessed to colleagues in a memo that the inappropriate relationship came up during the CNN’s probe into Chris Cuomo’s sexual harassment.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” Zucker wrote. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”