CNN: Biden’s ‘Woke’ Policies Are Popular With Trump Supporters

CNN claims that Joe Biden’s ‘woke’ agenda is actually really popular with Republicans.

Yes, really.

According to the far-left cable news network, Biden’s radical policies are popular with Trump voters and convservatives.

Per The Daily Wire:

During a segment Wednesday night, Don Lemon hosted a panel wherein they discussed Biden’s current initiatives on gun control and infrastructure, suggesting that his focus on getting things done will prove popular with Republicans.

“The president is really tuning out the noise, pushing ahead on guns, infrastructure, speeding up vaccinations while the GOP goes, you know, all in on Trump and the culture wars. Is this just the way it is now? Biden is on his own, getting things done and the GOP is talking about things that are irrelevant?” Lemon asked John Avlon, CNN Senior Political Analyst…

“Biden is betting on the fact that a lot of his proposals are popular with Republican voters. But he’s still got to get things done by reaching out to people and Republicans in Congress. And there is all this talk of bipartisan support, but we haven’t seen any evidence of it. So, he’s moving forward alone, there is risk of blowback in that.

Americanlookout.com reports: No one with a brain is buying this.

“Biden Republicans” is just another term the media & their elitist-out-of-touch friends are trying to shove down our throats.



People like Kinzinger & the rest of the RINOS are now DEMOCRATS.



The Biden agenda is ultra-progressive and anyone supporting it is not a conservative. — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) April 8, 2021

The only Republicans who like Biden are anti-Trump RINOs.