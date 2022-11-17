CNN Announces Plans To Axe Thousands of Jobs Amid Purge of ‘Woke’ Staff

The new CEO of CNN, Chris Licht, has announced massive layoffs starting this December amid a company-wide purge of ‘woke’ staff.

In a memo sent to all staff Licht declared that teams that are not essential to the network’s “core mission” would likely lose their jobs:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“We have also begun to reduce or eliminate areas that aren’t core to our mission. All these moves are designed to keep CNN essential across platforms to ensure that wherever and however people get their news, they must have CNN. There is a lot more to be done… There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning. All this together will mean noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects.”

100percentfedup.com reports: Licht must shave down CNN’s budget by a reported $100 million.

This looming deadline has CNN employees on edge. A company insider told FOX Digital, “There are huge nerves about that.”

“It wasn’t clear from that town hall who they’re going to fire. We’re waiting for answers on that.”

CNN is not alone in mandatory personnel cuts. ABC recently received direction from Disney CEO Bob Chapek to enact a hiring freeze, as well as the cancellation of all nonessential travel.

Chapek also initiated a new “cost structure task force” to pursue “organizational enhancements.”

ABC News President Kim Goodwin reported that all positions will experience a hiring freeze except executive producers and producers.