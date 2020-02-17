CNN Anchor Says Trump Was Acquitted — Nasty Nancy Interrupts, Claims He Wasn’t

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on an unhinged rant on CNN this week, interrupting the host and petulantly demanding that President Donald Trump “was not acquitted” in the Senate impeachment trial.

“What about, though, the fact that the president seems liberated, and this is about democratic politics so I’m not asking you to criticize here, but he was acquitted, his poll ratings are high …” CNN host Christiane Amanpour said.

Nancy Pelosi couldn’t accept this dose of reality from the host. With venom coming out of her ears, she butted in and slurred her way through a series of wild conspiracy theories and demonstrably false Democrat talking points.

“He was not … there was no…” Pelosi stammered, before continuing incoherently:

“You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, and you can’t have a trial unless you have witnesses and documents. So he can say he’s acquitted, and the headlines can say ‘acquitted,’ but he’s impeached forever, branded with that, and not vindicated,” Pelosi continued.

“And even the senators were saying, ‘yes, it wasn’t right,’ but they didn’t have the courage to act upon that.”

This is not the first time senior Democrats have made this false claim. Earlier this month, the Democrat House managers in the impeachment trial denied that Trump was acquitted, telling the world that the US Senate didn’t give Trump a “fair trial.”

In the real world, far away from Democrat misinformation and tin-foil hat conspiracy theories, the Senate indeed did vote to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial.

Every Republican bar one, Sen. Mitt Romney, voted against the charge of abuse of power, and all Republicans unanimously voted against the charge of obstruction.