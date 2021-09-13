CNN: African American ‘White Supremacists’ Are America’s Next Big Threat

CNN has found the next boogeyman that we should all be frightened of – African Americans who are apparently ‘white suprmacists.’

According to the far-left outlet, non-white people like Larry Elder represent “the black face of white supremacy.”

Via an article on its site, CNN tells readers that “whiteness is elastic”:

“The census suggests that white Americans will be a minority by 2045, but as several commentators have already noted, that date can easily be postponed. whiteness isn’t a fixed identity; it’s like taffy — it expands to accommodate new members, if they have the right look.”

Redstate.com reports: “So many racial groups,” the piece postulates, “gravitate toward whiteness.”

A brief history is supplied:

Europeans created [white supremacy] around 500 years ago to justify slavery and colonialism. This hierarchy is where we get the modern conception of race — how a person’s inherent worth, intelligence or attractiveness can be determined by the pigmentation of their skin. For those who fret about the “disappearing white majority,” I say look at history: The numbers and types of people who are defined as white may change, but the status and power that comes with being white has remained the same.

The author offers a personal account:

I have young male relatives who appear to the world as black, and one who appears as white. They might as well live in different universes. One is [a teenager with curly blonde hair], blue eyes and pale skin… I call him an “Undercover Brother.” When a classmate tried unsuccessfully to get him suspended by accusing him of bullying her, I surprised myself by telling my wife: “Thank God he looks white.”

Someday, columnist John Blake explains, his “proud Afro-Latino” relative “may even mark ‘white’ on his census forms.”

Other Latino Americans have already made that same choice. This is another way that whiteness preserves its dominance.

Forecasts of a minority-majority “assume that Hispanics aren’t white, but if Hispanics ultimately identify as white Americans, then whites will remain the majority for the foreseeable future.”

The essay asserts anti-black racism can be found in “unexpected places” — like Brazil, “home to more people of African heritage than any country outside Africa.”

“Today, Brazilians see themselves as falling across a spectrum of skin colors with a dizzying assortment of names: burnt white, brown, dark nut, light nut, black, and copper,” Cleuci De Oliveira wrote in [an article for Foreign Policy]. “What ultimately binds these definitions together is an awareness that the less ‘black’ a person looks, the better.”

Such a mixed-race revolution can occur here.

But where labels are concerned, those people might simply choose something chalky:

There will be cosmetic changes in our racial makeup — more black, brown and multiracial people. But the dominant group will remain white people, however they may be defined by 2045.

John contends our only hope is to “discard the modern notion of race, the biological fiction that there is something called a ‘black person’ or a ‘white person’ or an ‘Asian person.’”

We have to “go after the racial hierarchy that makes whiteness such an exclusive club.”

But know your foe — it’s a confounding chameleon:

We can’t get there…if we continue to underestimate the resilience of white supremacy. It is a shapeshifter that can adapt to any environment.

Marvel at its strength:

It survived a revolution whose leaders declared “all men are created equal,” a Civil War, the civil rights movement, several “racial reckonings,” and the nation’s first black president. It keeps on keeping on.

So what of the “browning of America”?

It won’t destroy white supremacy:

Don’t ever underestimate white supremacy’s ability to adapt.

“The assumption that more racial diversity equals more racial equality is a dangerous myth,” he says. “Racial diversity can function as a cloaking device, concealing the most powerful forms of white supremacy while giving the appearance of racial progress.”

Bottom line:

Racism will likely be just as entrenched in a browner America as it is now. It will still be white supremacy, with a tan.

So get ready, white, burnt white, brown, dark nut, light nut, black, and copper citizens: Nonwhite white supremacy is sitting on Go.