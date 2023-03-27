CNN Accuses White People of Committing ‘Digital Blackface’ Hate Crimes

CNN has accused white people of committing hate crimes by wearing “digital blackface”when sharing memes or gifs featuring black people and expressions in order to “convey comic relief or express emotions.”

Referring to the most popular memes and gifs as “radicalized reactions,” CNN writer John Blake argued that black people “get a pass” for using them – but when white people did so, they had “inadvertently perpetuated one of the most insidious forms of contemporary racism.”

Dailywire.com reports: Blake went on to quote a 2017 Teen Vogue article written by Lauren Michele Jackson — in which she argued that people often cherry-picked gifs that featured black people when attempting to express extreme emotions.

“While reaction GIFs can and do every feeling under the sun, white and nonblack users seem to especially prefer GIFs with black people when it comes to emitting their most exaggerated emotions,” Jackson wrote. “Extreme joy, annoyance, anger and occasions for drama and gossip are a magnet for images of black people, especially black femmes.”

Blake went on later in the article to refer to “digital blackface” as a “modern-day repackaging of minstrel shows.”

But when Blake’s article made the rounds on Twitter on Sunday, critics had a field day with the idea.

Radio host Clay Travis tied the concept to the transgender movement, tweeting, “I’d love to hear an explanation of how posting a gif or meme of a black person online is digital blackface, but a man dressing up like a woman in real life is heroic. Please explain @cnn.”

I’d love to hear an explanation of how posting a gif or meme of a black person online is digital blackface, but a man dressing up like a woman in real life is heroic. Please explain @cnn. pic.twitter.com/fPYXF5ogDC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2023

The Media Research Center’s Nicholas Fondacaro added, “CNN boss Chris Licht: I want to make CNN a place of reasonable discussions again. CNN: Segregate memes!!!”

CNN boss Chris Licht: I want to make CNN a place of reasonable discussions again.



CNN: Segregate memes!!! https://t.co/pBc4ZRiqU7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 26, 2023

“CNN is more concerned about digital blackface than they are biological men wearing womanface IRL,” Siraj Hashmi added.

CNN is more concerned about digital blackface than they are biological men wearing womanface IRL https://t.co/XRQGpbcWay — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 26, 2023

“The modern-day segregationists do everything possible to keep people divided by race, prevent them from having joyful and natural interactions, ban them from appreciating the culture and humor of others, and in general demand that they have as little in common as possible,” independent journalist Glenn Greenwald remarked.

The modern-day segregationists do everything possible to keep people divided by race, prevent them from having joyful and natural interactions, ban them from appreciating the culture and humor of others, and in general demand that they have as little in common as possible: https://t.co/pMXVCAf2Xr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2023

“When the demand for racism radically outstrips the supply,” came from Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro.

When the demand for racism radically outstrips the supply https://t.co/CnnB3KfDDv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 26, 2023

Matt Walsh chimed in as well, noting just how many critics had responded to the piece.

“Is this the worst ratio of all time?” he asked.